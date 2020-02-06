Randy Newman Performs Jaunty 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' at 2020 Oscars

Randy Newman performed "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night (Feb. 9). The song, which was written...



Recent related videos from verified sources Thomas Newman on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet Watch Thomas Newman on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about Best Music (Original Score) nomination for 1917. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:33Published 4 hours ago Regina King's Road To the Oscars Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:44Published 3 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this