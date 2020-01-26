Cynthia Erivo Blows Us Away with 'Stand Up' Performance at Oscars 2020 (Video)
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Cynthia Erivo belts out her song “Stand Up” while performing on stage at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actress is nominated for two awards tonight for her work on the movie Harriet – Best Actress and Best Original Song for writing “Stand Up.” Cynthia [...]
