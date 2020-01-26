Global  

Cynthia Erivo Blows Us Away with 'Stand Up' Performance at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Cynthia Erivo belts out her song “Stand Up” while performing on stage at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actress is nominated for two awards tonight for her work on the movie Harriet – Best Actress and Best Original Song for writing “Stand Up.” Cynthia [...]
News video: Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:40

 Watch Cynthia Erivo on the Oscars 2020 red carpet excited for her nomination for Actress in a Leading Role for HARRIET. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Janelle Monae Added to List of Special Performers for 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish has been tapped to deliver another special performance as well, whereas Cynthia Erivo will perform 'Stand Up' which is vying for the Best Original...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Billboard.com

Cynthia Erivo Wows on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet - She's a Double Nominee!

Cynthia Erivo looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actress is a...
Just Jared


