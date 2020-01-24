Global  

Randy Newman Performs 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Randy Newman brought Toy Story 4 to the 2020 Academy Awards! The iconic composer took to the stage to perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from the film, which took home Best Animated Feature earlier in the night. The tune is nominated for Best Original Song, which Randy won in 2010 with Toy [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ask the Nominees: What's Your Theme Song [Video]Ask the Nominees: What's Your Theme Song

At the Oscars 2020 nominee luncheon, we asked nominees including Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Diane Warren and Randy Newman to tell us which famous song from a movie would they want to play..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:18Published

Elton John to perform at Oscars [Video]Elton John to perform at Oscars

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published

