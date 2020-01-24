Randy Newman Performs 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' at Oscars 2020

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Randy Newman brought Toy Story 4 to the 2020 Academy Awards! The iconic composer took to the stage to perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from the film, which took home Best Animated Feature earlier in the night. The tune is nominated for Best Original Song, which Randy won in 2010 with Toy [...] 👓 View full article

