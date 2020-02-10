Global  

Salma Hayek Holds an 'Oscar' for First Time on Stage at Oscars 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Salma Hayek is poking fun at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 53-year-old actress took to the stage to present an award with Oscar Isaac at the awards show on Sunday (February 9) at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek Pinault While holding the 40-year-old actor’s hand, Salma joked [...]
News video: Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 00:54

 Watch Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about being an early fan of Billie Eilish. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Salma Hayek Gives Goddess Glamour at Oscars 2020

Salma Hayek is looking ethereal. The Frida actress looked absolutely beautiful on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby...
Just Jared

Oscars 2020: Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz share adorable moment together on red carpet

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz shared an adorable moment together at the red carpet before the Oscars.
FOXNews.com


