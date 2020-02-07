Billie Eilish Has Hilarious Reaction to Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig's Musical Medley
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Billie Eilish had the best reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's musical medley at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 18-year-old singer was sitting the in audience when the camera panned to her during the duo's performance. Billie didn't seem to know what to make of [...]
Billie Eilish Has Night Terrors The singer admitted she rarely gets a good night's sleep. Billie Eilish, via statement Billie Eilish, via statement But Eilish's sleep disturbances have proved inspirational sometimes, such as the video for her track, "Bury a Friend." The teenage superstar also...