Billie Eilish Has Hilarious Reaction to Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig's Musical Medley

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish had the best reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig‘s musical medley at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 18-year-old singer was sitting the in audience when the camera panned to her during the duo’s performance. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie didn’t seem to know what to make of [...]
News video: Billie Eilish Has Night Terrors

Billie Eilish Has Night Terrors 00:50

 Billie Eilish Has Night Terrors The singer admitted she rarely gets a good night's sleep. Billie Eilish, via statement Billie Eilish, via statement But Eilish's sleep disturbances have proved inspirational sometimes, such as the video for her track, "Bury a Friend." The teenage superstar also...

Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars Billie Eilish Spike Lee Sandra Oh Lilly Singh Rebel Wilson Regina King Billy Porter Mindy Kaling Laura Dern Greta Gerwig Sigourney Weaver Zazie Beetz Kristen Wiig Alfie..

Billie Eilish has night terrors [Video]Billie Eilish has night terrors

Billie Eilish has revealed she often has night terrors that "mess" with her head.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published


Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Sing Musical Medley While Presenting at Oscars 2020

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig completely won the show at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two longtime...
Just Jared

Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's reaction to Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig's speech goes viral

Billie Eilish’s reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s presentation speech is going viral and people are split over it. During the presentation speech...
FOXNews.com


