Chrissy Metz Gives Powerful Performance of 'I'm Standing With You' at Oscars 2020 - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Chrissy Metz is taking over the stage with a performance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 39-year-old This Is Us gave a powerful and emotional performance of “I’m Standing With You” from her film Breakthrough. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Metz The [...]
Elton John to perform at Oscars [Video]Elton John to perform at Oscars

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.

Why Chrissy Metz Isn't Nervous Ahead of Her 2020 Oscars Performance

Chrissy Metz is calm, cool and collected heading into the 2020 Oscars. On Monday morning, the This Is Us actress made this abundantly clear during her visit to...
Chrissy Metz & Songwriter Diane Warren Arrive at Oscars 2020!

Chrissy Metz looks stunning in a red gown at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 39-year-old This is Us actress...
