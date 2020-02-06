Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet

Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Charlize Theron has arrived at the Oscars red carpet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Charlize Theron Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Charlize Theron on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her Actress in a Leading Role nomination for BOMBSHELL. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:13Published

Best Oscars dresses of all time [Video]Best Oscars dresses of all time

Best Oscars dresses of all time

Credit: Elle     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angelina Jolie Secures Best Oscars Look of All Time With 2004 Dress

The Marc Bouwer gown worn by the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress has beaten out the Versace number Kate Hudson wore on the red carpet in 2003 by two per...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Mm7pM73Km0 https://t.co/kPmbqA5Rdh 7 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet" https://t.co/91YIRpWfvr https://t.co/MrxfGJ3KX4 8 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet https://t.co/mn5AD7XWZ3 https://t.co/zBBGu4oiQa 11 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet https://t.co/U9uyotq4Vz https://t.co/NWLgFuZeLQ 11 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/6USt0duxSS https://t.co/ZeMAvRwoRo 17 minutes ago

MSN_Entertain

MSN Entertainment Charlize Theron Channels Angelina Jolie at the 2020 Oscars https://t.co/FKtva27hI6 via @harpersbazaarus… https://t.co/dNmzU4yJkU 35 minutes ago

JrSoulPtrl

Paul Paglia Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron channels Angelina Jolie on red carpet https://t.co/Jl4gPqmBpc 36 minutes ago

LeoAponte_

Eduardo Leo Aponte Herrerias RT @gossipieh: Charlize Theron channels Old Hollywood in a Dior gown at the Oscars https://t.co/mtE0AOOhRQ https://t.co/GW78yES8MM 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.