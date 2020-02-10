Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay award

Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay award

Zee News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The screenplay duo -- Bong Joon-ho and Ha Ji-won -- were seen rejoicing as they lifted the trophies at the glitzy gala event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Parasite wins Original Screenplay Oscar

Parasite wins Original Screenplay Oscar 00:54

 'Parasite' has won the Original Screenplay Academy Award, while 'Jojo Rabbit; took Adapted Screenplay.

Recent related videos from verified sources

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay [Video]PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

Watch Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won accept the Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) for PARASITE at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:28Published

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's Thank You Cam Speech: Original Screenplay [Video]Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's Thank You Cam Speech: Original Screenplay

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Writing (Original Screenplay) for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea’s “Parasite” wins international feature Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Parasite,“ director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy about wealth inequality won the Oscar for best international feature at Sunday’s...
Seattle Times

Morning Digest: J&K administration offers investors ‘uninterrupted’ Internet, WiFi access; Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2020, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

josephineishere

Josie Norris RT @nytimesarts: “Parasite” wins for best international feature at the #Oscars. It’s the first Korean film to win the award. Our critic cal… 2 seconds ago

Intelectual_Jin

Everythingoes\ 7 RT @Variety: #Oscars: #Parasite wins best international feature film https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL https://t.co/OyIU1WCJ7k 2 seconds ago

thepoemzone

pat RT @EW: Bong Joon Ho wins Best Director for #Parasite! #Oscars https://t.co/F0UqkYGfcD 3 seconds ago

twistabout

BEVERLY⚡️✝️💫 🌷 RT @CNN: Bong Joon Ho wins best director for “Parasite.” He is the first South Korean to ever win the category. #Oscars https://t.co/ZW9Cwn… 4 seconds ago

CaseyMdoza

Casey Mendoza RT @tvoti: Best Pictures of the 2010s with their total wins: King’s Speech - 4 The Artist - 5 Argo - 3 12 Years a Slave - 3 Birdman - 4 Sp… 5 seconds ago

luv_taete

Scenery Sel◡̈🌻 (slow) RT @Variety: #Oscars: Bong Joon Ho wins best directing for #Parasite https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL https://t.co/06dozLbEAc 5 seconds ago

DoKscho

The DoK RT @business: Here's the latest from the 92nd #Oscars -Bong Joon Ho wins best director for “Parasite” -Elton John, Bernie Taupin win award… 5 seconds ago

syfnrzk

papaw. RT @theseoulstory: 🏆 'Parasite' wins Best Screenplay today at OSCARS 2020, big congratulations! 🎉👏 https://t.co/KEN4CZm5Z7 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.