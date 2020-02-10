Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay award

Josie Norris RT @nytimesarts: “Parasite” wins for best international feature at the #Oscars. It’s the first Korean film to win the award. Our critic cal… 2 seconds ago

Everythingoes\ 7 RT @Variety: #Oscars: #Parasite wins best international feature film https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL https://t.co/OyIU1WCJ7k 2 seconds ago

pat RT @EW: Bong Joon Ho wins Best Director for #Parasite! #Oscars https://t.co/F0UqkYGfcD 3 seconds ago

BEVERLY⚡️✝️💫 🌷 RT @CNN: Bong Joon Ho wins best director for “Parasite.” He is the first South Korean to ever win the category. #Oscars https://t.co/ZW9Cwn… 4 seconds ago

Casey Mendoza RT @tvoti: Best Pictures of the 2010s with their total wins: King’s Speech - 4 The Artist - 5 Argo - 3 12 Years a Slave - 3 Birdman - 4 Sp… 5 seconds ago

The DoK RT @business: Here's the latest from the 92nd #Oscars -Bong Joon Ho wins best director for “Parasite” -Elton John, Bernie Taupin win award… 5 seconds ago