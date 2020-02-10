Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Parasite wins best international feature film

Parasite wins best international feature film

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
South Korea's 'Parasite' wins Oscar for the best international feature film. Director and writer Bong Joon Ho said last month that the accolades proved that international films were breaking the language barrier with audiences.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 01:09

 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film [Video]Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

'Parasite' Wins Big At Oscars, Makes History [Video]'Parasite' Wins Big At Oscars, Makes History

Bong Joon-ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea's 'Parasite' wins Oscar for best international feature film

South Korea's "Parasite," a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul, won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday.
Reuters Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredSeattle TimesBBC NewsZee News

Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho Wins Best Director, Pays Tribute to Fellow Nominees

Bong Joon-ho continues to make history at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean director took home the award for Best Director at the event at the Dolby Theatre in...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyLainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dipagafa

7️⃣ Bellezas musicales 7️⃣ RT @Variety: #Oscars: #Parasite wins best international feature film https://t.co/vwYTjM4KoL https://t.co/OyIU1WCJ7k 21 seconds ago

IzzahNasir99

Nurul Izzah RT @thisisinsider: #Parasite becomes the first movie to win best picture and best international film at the #Oscars2020 https://t.co/IFLFLo… 29 seconds ago

chamwinkcloud12

tzu🦋🐈 RT @balloon_wanted: Monumental moment in history created today. Congrats to Bong Joonho, the team, the extraordinary cast, and "기생충 (Paras… 57 seconds ago

sparnkle

•เปื่อย• RT @CNN: South Korea's "Parasite" wins best international feature film #Oscars https://t.co/J5s2mYIFg1 https://t.co/LLQO5LnHCg 1 minute ago

taeheronstairs

cathy⁷ 🌹🌈 RT @iamsrkJishan_: #Parasite CREATES HISTORY! Parasite wins Best Picture, the first foreign film to do so. Bong Joon-ho and Parasite were… 1 minute ago

Jonatha92372556

Jonathan McCord RT @nytimesarts: “Parasite” wins for best international feature at the #Oscars. It’s the first Korean film to win the award. Our critic cal… 2 minutes ago

angelangie80

PhoenixAngel RT @CGTNOfficial: #LATEST from the #Oscars: "Parasite" wins 3 awards: Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, & South Ko… 2 minutes ago

anne_panman

Anne⁷ 🖤🦢D-12 EGO☀️Hobiuary RT @headlineplanet: Academy Awards: Cast and crew of Parasite celebrating the film's big Oscars night, which included wins for Best Picture… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.