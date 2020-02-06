Global  

Florence Pugh Shares Cute Moment With 'Black Widow' Co-Star Scarlett Johansson at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 10 February 2020
Florence Pugh hits the red carpet in a tiered dress at the 2020 Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in Hollywood. The 24-year-old actress ran into her Black Widow co-star Scarlett Johansson on the carpet, and the two shared a couple of cute moments. The two ladies were also up for [...]
News video: Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet 04:34

 Watch Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her nominations for MARRIAGE STORY and JOJO RABBIT. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

