Elton John Performs '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' With Full Band at the 2020 Oscars

Billboard.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Elton John performed "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from the 2019 John biopic Rocketman, at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night (Feb. 9...
News video: Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party

Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party 01:50

 "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown shares with ET Canada's Keshia Chante why he's so happy to be co-hosting Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party, saying it's very important for him to help raise money and bring awareness to HIV/AIDS.

Bobby Berk On Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party [Video]Bobby Berk On Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party

While chatting with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk shares why he's nervous to co-host the Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party with his cast mates.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:51Published

Elton John Rocks the Oscars Stage With a Vibrant Performance of "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"

Elton John brought a taste of his biographical musical to the 2020 Oscars stage. As was previously announced by the Academy, on Sunday evening, Sir Elton sang...
E! Online

Elton John & Bernie Taupin Get "Justification" for 53-Year Partnership With Best Song Win at 2020 Oscars

After 53 years working together, Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally did it. The longtime songwriting partners took home the Oscar for Best Original Song at the...
E! Online

JayandSteve

Steve Crandall Elton John Performs Technicolor ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ at the Oscars https://t.co/ISE6s5PFOl via @RollingStone 3 minutes ago

xMusicMayhemx

Music Mayhem Magazine .@eltonofficial Performs “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” at 2020 #Oscars, Wins Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ https://t.co/0vVeOAIBYX 12 minutes ago

movyseeker31

Jay Snook Elton John Performs '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Live at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/OBOoMfTz5o via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

NinaKhuz

Nina Khuzyakhmetova RT @THR: Behind the keys of a bright red piano, legendary pop singer Elton John (@eltonofficial) performed his nominated song "(I'm Gonna)… 19 minutes ago

moontiger5735

🕉 SandraBlue925 ☯ RT @tvt_news: Elton John Performs ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ From ‘Rocketman’ At The Oscars – WATCH! https://t.co/zGozfPyGL1 https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago

NinaKhuz

Nina Khuzyakhmetova RT @JustJared: Elton John performs his #Oscar-winning #Rocketman song, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again": https://t.co/Npds17jJRA 24 minutes ago

DerangedRadio

Siglov Freudivan Elton John Performs Technicolor ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ at the Oscars https://t.co/0DNAG3nfJP #MovieNews #Movies https://t.co/vdqvyDSSsa 26 minutes ago

itsurgirlnic

Nicole ~ 66 days left!! RT @BroadwayWorld: Watch @eltonofficial perform his Best Original Song winner at the #Oscars! https://t.co/RW2Djj1RiR 27 minutes ago

