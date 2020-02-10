Global  

Parasite wins Best Picture and makes Oscar history

Polygon Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 01:09

 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...

In a win for the world, 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar

Subtitle this: 'Parasite' is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
CTV News

Korean film 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar; acting honors go to Phoenix, Zellweger, Pitt, Dern

Subtitle this: “Parasite” is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s...
Japan Today


catkissu

chi RT @RottenTomatoes: Bong Joon Ho's #Parasite wins Best Picture at the #Oscars! This is the first foreign language film to ever win the Aca… 2 seconds ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews ‘Parasite’ wins best picture, making Academy history https://t.co/MimEi96Eox https://t.co/Mbypn7TpFi 3 seconds ago

NovaMyno

Novaa RT @THR: The moment when history is made. Team #Parasite reacts to their best picture win at the #Oscars https://t.co/HWpYKg8uT5 https://t.… 3 seconds ago

STN_Nanda

Name cannot be blank RT @soompi: "#Parasite" Makes History With 4 Wins At 92nd Academy Awards Including Best Picture https://t.co/YgKavkl56M https://t.co/9zUpdL… 3 seconds ago

smzlgh

🌼ꜱᴢᴀᴍᴇᴊᴀ🌼 RT @iamsrkJishan_: #Parasite CREATES HISTORY! Parasite wins Best Picture, the first foreign film to do so. Bong Joon-ho and Parasite were… 5 seconds ago

EvilKeaton

Keaton Howard, Kissing Enthusiast Theaters often do a second run of a movie right after it wins Best Picture, but they should hold it off this year u… https://t.co/jA7d8jTUV5 5 seconds ago

soupmma

Mikado Peach RT @ABCNetwork: Parasite wins Best Picture to close out the #Oscars! https://t.co/aaAufHlJ1A 5 seconds ago

ckookielicious

k 💜🐰 k i e ⁷ RT @chartdata: Parasite wins Best Picture at the #Oscars. It’s the first non-English winner. 5 seconds ago

