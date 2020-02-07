Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jane Fonda Presents Best Picture to 'Parasite' at Oscars 2020

Jane Fonda Presents Best Picture to 'Parasite' at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jane Fonda takes the stage to present the award for Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 82-year-old Grace and Frankie actress attended the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda She presented the honor to director/writer Bong Joon-ho and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Jane Rosenthal on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Jane Rosenthal on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet 01:53

 Watch Jane Rosenthal on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her Best Picture nomination for THE IRISHMAN. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parasite Wins Best Picture (Social) [Video]Parasite Wins Best Picture (Social)

Parasite Wins Best Picture Oscar

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:09Published

Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked! [Video]Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked!

These movies are the best of the best that 2019 had to offer... but what's the best of the best of the BEST? Join WatchMojo as we rank the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React to 'Parasite's Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 - See the Tweets!

Parasite just took home Best Picture at 2020 Academy Awards and so many celebrities are celebrating! Not only did the film take home the biggest award of the...
Just Jared

Meet the Woman Who Got the Last Word at Oscars 2020

During the Parasite team’s acceptance speech for Best Picture at the Oscars, the audience rallied for the lights to be turned back on so someone could say one...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

TMaggied

Toni Maggied RT @yashar: 2. Jane Fonda just got a standing ovation as she presents the Oscar for Best Picture...I can't wait to watch Fox & Friends tomo… 10 minutes ago

CrinitaJ

J Nicholas Crinita Jane Fonda presents best picture .....Miss Fonda Classy as always... https://t.co/2leVTXX7L7 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.