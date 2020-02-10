'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the Oscars! The movie won four awards in total at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Bong Joon-ho, the director and co-writer of the movie, won all four of [...]
'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...