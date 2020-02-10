'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the Oscars! The movie won four awards in total at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Bong Joon-ho, the director and co-writer of the movie, won all four of [...] 👓 View full article

