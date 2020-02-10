Global  

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win

Monday, 10 February 2020
Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the Oscars! The movie won four awards in total at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Bong Joon-ho, the director and co-writer of the movie, won all four of [...]
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 01:09

 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...

2020 Oscars: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 Oscars: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

'Parasite' took home four Oscars, including the top accolades for best picture and director in a night where inclusion was at the core of the ceremony.

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film [Video]Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday.

BREAKING: Parasite Wins Best Picture at the Oscars

BREAKING: Parasite Wins Best Picture at the OscarsAnd the Academy Award for Best Picture went to...
Everything you should know about 'Parasite,' the new Oscar best-picture winner

Meet "Parasite," the bracing social thriller that became the first foreign-language film to clinch best picture at the Academy Awards.
