Olivia Colman Jokes Her Oscars Win Was the 'Best Night' of Her Husband's Life - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Olivia Colman is back at the Oscars and she’s once again bringing the laughs! The 46-year-old actress took to the stage to present the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Colman While she was [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars light up the red carpet at the Academy Awards

Stars light up the red carpet at the Academy Awards 00:54

 The fashions of the stars lit up the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. Janelle Monae stole the show in a sparkling outfit, adding even more sparkle with a major diamond necklace – something which turned out to be a big trend of the night. Singer Billie Eilish rocked a Chanel suit while Briton...

