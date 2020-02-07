Renee Zellweger Dedicates Best Actress Oscar Win To Judy Garland
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Renee Zellweger has won the Best Actress honor at the 2020 Academy Awards. The 50-year-old star picked up the award for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, besting Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell. “Our heroes unite us. The best among [...]
