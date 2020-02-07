Global  

Renee Zellweger Dedicates Best Actress Oscar Win To Judy Garland

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger has won the Best Actress honor at the 2020 Academy Awards. The 50-year-old star picked up the award for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, besting Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell. “Our heroes unite us. The best among [...]
News video: Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars 01:01

 Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars Zellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy.' In her speech, she said "when we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her...

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars [Video]Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress [Video]Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

For her role as legendary actress and singer Judy Garland in the biopic &quot;Judy,&quot; Zellweger was a favorite in the race.

Zellweger completes comeback with best-actress Oscar win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renee Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars on Sunday night, winning as best actress for her role as Judy...
Seattle Times

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead ActressWatch VideoRenee Zellweger just won the Oscar for best lead actress. It's her second win ever at the Academy Awards. "Oh, please, I'm Judy." For her role...
Newsy

judygarlandpro

Judy Garland Project RT @THR: "I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set." #JudyTheFilm star Ren… 28 seconds ago

tous2005

Jill Toussaint RT @THR: Renee Zellweger ended awards season on a high, taking home the honor for best actress at the 92nd annual #Oscars for her role in #… 6 minutes ago

