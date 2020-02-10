Global  

Elton John Takes Home Best Song For '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Elton John just took home Best Song at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 72-year-old musician and his collaborator Bernie Taupin won for their original song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the biopic based on Elton‘s life, Rocketman. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elton John “Well, this doesn’t suck,” Bernie said while taking [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar 00:59

 Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Academy Award on Sunday (09.02.20).

