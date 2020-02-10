Elton John Takes Home Best Song For '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' at Oscars 2020
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Elton John just took home Best Song at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 72-year-old musician and his collaborator Bernie Taupin won for their original song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the biopic based on Elton‘s life, Rocketman. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elton John “Well, this doesn’t suck,” Bernie said while taking [...]
After 53 years working together, Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally did it. The longtime songwriting partners took home the Oscar for Best Original Song at the... E! Online Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Billboard.com
Elton John has some fun at his 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party! The 72-year-old singer was all smiles at the event held on Sunday (February... Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com •E! Online
