Billie Eilish Sings 'Yesterday' for Oscars 2020 In Memorium Tribute (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is contributing her beautiful voice to a solemn segment. The 18-year-old When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer performed The Beatles‘ classic “Yesterday” during the In Memorium section at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
Billie Eilish & Finneas Cover The Beatles For In Memoriam at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Billie Eilish sings on stage at the 2020 Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in Hollywood. The 18-year-old musician was joined by her...
Just Jared Jr

Billie Eilish & Finneas Perform Touching Cover of The Beatles' 'Yesterday' For 2020 Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

Billie Eilish and Finneas offered up a gorgeous yet somber rendition of a Beatles classic for this year's in memoriam tribute at the...
Billboard.com

