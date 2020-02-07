Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here's How He Responded

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Just a few months after Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, opened up about his relationship with his dad Brad Pitt, Brad was asked a public question about Maddox. Backstage at the 2020 Oscars, after Brad‘s win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he was asked about Quentin Tarantino‘s quote that said Maddox gave the film one [...] 👓 View full article

