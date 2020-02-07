Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here's How He Responded
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Just a few months after Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, opened up about his relationship with his dad Brad Pitt, Brad was asked a public question about Maddox. Backstage at the 2020 Oscars, after Brad‘s win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he was asked about Quentin Tarantino‘s quote that said Maddox gave the film one [...]
(CNN) In 1991, Brad Pitt really had his eyes on playing jazz trumpet player Chet Baker in a movie about the musician's life. In a New York Times profile, Pitt, then filming "A River Runs Through It" in..
When Brad Pitt appeared on the "Oprah Show" in 2004, Oprah asked the actor how he felt about his then-wife Jennifer Aniston. Here, watch Brad melt the audience's hearts as he shares why Jennifer's most..