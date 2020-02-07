Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here's How He Responded

Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here's How He Responded

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Just a few months after Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, opened up about his relationship with his dad Brad Pitt, Brad was asked a public question about Maddox. Backstage at the 2020 Oscars, after Brad‘s win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he was asked about Quentin Tarantino‘s quote that said Maddox gave the film one [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News 01:22

 Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Something About Brad Pitt [Video]Something About Brad Pitt

(CNN) In 1991, Brad Pitt really had his eyes on playing jazz trumpet player Chet Baker in a movie about the musician's life. In a New York Times profile, Pitt, then filming "A River Runs Through It" in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Brad Pitt on Jennifer Aniston: 'We All Crowd Around Her For Warmth' [Video]Brad Pitt on Jennifer Aniston: "We All Crowd Around Her For Warmth"

When Brad Pitt appeared on the "Oprah Show" in 2004, Oprah asked the actor how he felt about his then-wife Jennifer Aniston. Here, watch Brad melt the audience's hearts as he shares why Jennifer's most..

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday and South Korean movie "Parasite" got off to what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards...
Reuters India

Brad Pitt Has Finally Arrived at the 2020 Oscars and Shocker, He Looks Handsome

Good news: Brad Pitt showed up to the 2020 Oscars looking like, well, Brad Pitt. The leading man looked as dapper as ever dressed in a classic black tux with a...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here’s How He Responded https://t.co/ve4wSgTXeq https://t.co/3UgZcxMMQp 55 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here’s How He Responded https://t.co/R1yCxqLG3U https://t.co/GDjeHEPWbn 55 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Brad Pitt Is Asked a Question About Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Here’s How He Responded https://t.co/fdzRKZzOVd https://t.co/J9AWjGSnKn 55 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Brad Pitt was asked a question about his son Maddox and here's what he said in response: https://t.co/LLwKQwd4EI 57 minutes ago

1225always

#always1225 @larryelder Oprah once asked Brad Pitt a political question...something that was going on at the time...and he answ… https://t.co/4YPdufYEVP 1 hour ago

3yeMeetsEye

Kevin Nicholas @Redhead196749 @MugsBubs2020 What does that even mean? I asked a simple question. Do you dislike Trump as much as B… https://t.co/IAGhWrQ1yI 2 hours ago

Carlos_Film

Carlos Aguilar I just asked Brad Pitt a question without fainting. I asked him about Robert Garcia, who he mentioned in his speech… https://t.co/AJDNp63MFZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.