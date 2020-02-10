Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho Wins Best Director, Pays Tribute to Fellow Nominees
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Bong Joon-ho continues to make history at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean director took home the award for Best Director at the event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This is Bong‘s third award after also winning Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. If the film also wins Best Picture, he’ll take [...]
