Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho Wins Best Director, Pays Tribute to Fellow Nominees

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bong Joon-ho continues to make history at the 2020 Academy Awards! The Korean director took home the award for Best Director at the event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This is Bong‘s third award after also winning Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. If the film also wins Best Picture, he’ll take [...]
 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...

‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-director Bong Joon Ho made Oscar history Sunday night, capturing Oscars for best director and best international feature with his...
Seattle Times

South Korea's Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar win for 'Parasite'

South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite" on Sunday, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the...
Reuters


