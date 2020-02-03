Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes

Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brie Larson and Gal Gadot sandwich in Sigourney Weaver on stage while presenting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Gal and Brie took a moment before announcing the winners for Best Original Score and Best Original Song to honor Sigourney for paving the way [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

Inside the Oscars 2020 Nominee Luncheon [Video]Inside the Oscars 2020 Nominee Luncheon

Go inside the Oscars 2020 nominee luncheon and hear from the nominees about what it's like to be nominated and what advice they would give to themselves. Don't miss the Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'All women are superheroes': Sigourney Weaver, Brie Lason and Gal Gadot give empowering Oscars speech

'Kidding aside, we want to say this together,' said Weaver
Independent Also reported by •Just Jared

Brie Larson Shimmers in a Caped Dress at Oscars 2020

Brie Larson was shimmering at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 30-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday evening (February 9) at the Dolby...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jenniferturcio3

1prettylittlejen RT @JustJared: Brie Larson & Gal Gadot have declared that they're starting a fight club with Sigourney Weaver at the #Oscars Here are the… 52 minutes ago

ringsforfun

JFL RT @aguevalenzuela: My favorite Oscars moment 👍💙 Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Femal… 1 hour ago

aguevalenzuela

AV My favorite Oscars moment 👍💙 Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for F… https://t.co/N1QjHRNTcq 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Brie Larson & Gal Gadot have declared that they're starting a fight club with Sigourney Weaver at the #Oscars Here… https://t.co/JeX2BU6vx6 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes… https://t.co/CVKzmOgwTZ 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes… https://t.co/LWShuO9Mtk 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes… https://t.co/k0MpdpGHzq 1 hour ago

xotamsox

tam misses new york 😢 It would be my HONOR to get my***kicked by Brie Larson and Gal Gadot 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.