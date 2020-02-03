Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot sandwich in Sigourney Weaver on stage while presenting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Gal and Brie took a moment before announcing the winners for Best Original Score and Best Original Song to honor Sigourney for paving the way [...] 👓 View full article

