Elton John Performs '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Elton John is putting on a show! The 72-year-old entertainer performed “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elton John The song already won Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, [...]
News video: Bobby Berk On Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party

Bobby Berk On Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party 01:51

 While chatting with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk shares why he's nervous to co-host the Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party with his cast mates.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin Discuss Best Original Song Win for 'Rocketman' Backstage at Oscars 2020 [Video]Elton John and Bernie Taupin Discuss Best Original Song Win for 'Rocketman' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Elton John wrote the music for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for 'Rocketman,' the film inspired by his own life story.

Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party [Video]Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown shares with ET Canada's Keshia Chante why he's so happy to be co-hosting Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party, saying it's very important for him to help raise money..

