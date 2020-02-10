Global  

South Korean thrillerÂ 'Parasite' makes Oscars history with best picture win in stunning upset

Newsday Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The South Korean thriller made history asÂ the firstÂ internationalÂ film to earn the topÂ Oscar, and also came outÂ a winner in four big categories.
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 01:09

 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...

Recent related news from verified sources

'Parasite' from South Korea makes Oscar history with best picture win

South Korean social satire "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie...
Reuters

Oscars: Parasite wins best picture

The Academy Awards prize-giving ceremony is underway, after controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees. South Korean thriller Parasite won four...
Deutsche Welle


