Snoop Dogg attempts to clarify Gayle King comments

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Rapper Snoop Dogg appeared to step back Saturday from comments alleged to threaten CBS newswoman Gayle King after he was harshly criticized for controversial statements he made last week regarding King for her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie in which the TV host discussed the late Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case, a published report said.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant 01:07

 King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning'.

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf [Video]Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, PA – Snoop Dogg made it abundantly clear how he felt about Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King earlier this week. On Thursday (February 6), Uncle Snoop blasted the two media heavyweights..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:49Published

Oprah Says Gayle King 'Not Doing Well' After Kobe Backlash [Video]Oprah Says Gayle King "Not Doing Well" After Kobe Backlash

On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town." But some believe it is because of the backlash that the co-host..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published


Joe Scarborough Blasts Media for Ignoring Snoop Dogg Attacks On Gayle King: ‘Deafening’ Silence

Joe Scarborough called out the media for ostensibly ignoring the ugly manner in which rapper Snoop Dogg criticized CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King. At issue...
Mediaite

50 Cent & Snoop Dogg Attack Gayle King for Kobe Bryant Rape Question in Interview

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are calling out Gayle King. The stars joined some outraged fans in criticizing Gayle for bringing up the late NBA superstar’s 2003 rape...
Just Jared


