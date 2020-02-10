Meet the Woman Who Got the Last Word at Oscars 2020

Global  

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
During the Parasite team’s acceptance speech for Best Picture at the Oscars, the audience rallied for the lights to be turned back on so someone could say one last thing. That someone is media mogul Miky Lee, who is considered to be one of the most influential people in South Korean entertainment. Miky is an [...]
