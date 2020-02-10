Celebs React to 'Parasite's Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 - See the Tweets!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Parasite just took home Best Picture at 2020 Academy Awards and so many celebrities are celebrating! Not only did the film take home the biggest award of the evening, but Bong Joon-ho also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film! Parasite‘s Best Picture win makes history as the first movie not [...] 👓 View full article

