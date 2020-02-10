Global  

Celebs React to 'Parasite's Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 - See the Tweets!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Parasite just took home Best Picture at 2020 Academy Awards and so many celebrities are celebrating! Not only did the film take home the biggest award of the evening, but Bong Joon-ho also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film! Parasite‘s Best Picture win makes history as the first movie not [...]
News video: PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: Best Picture

PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: Best Picture 02:07

 Watch Oscars 2020 winners Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Best Picture for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

2020 Oscars: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 Oscars: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

'Parasite' took home four Oscars, including the top accolades for best picture and director in a night where inclusion was at the core of the ceremony.

Here's how to stream 2020 Oscars Best Picture winner 'Parasite'

"Parasite" became the first-ever foreign language film in the Academy Awards' 92-year history to win Best Picture, one of four Oscars statues the film took home,...
SFGate

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win

Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the Oscars! The movie won four awards in total at the 2020...
Just Jared

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Celebs React to 'Parasite's Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 - See the Tweets! https://t.co/dZgKvWe2fS di @JustJared 11 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Celebs React to 'Parasite's Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 - See the Tweets! https://t.co/ncfod7yQcK via @JustJared 36 minutes ago

mervyn2518

Mervyn How RT @JustJared: Here's what celebrities are saying about #Parasite's Best Picture win! https://t.co/wGGqCM6wnq 37 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Celebs React to ‘Parasite’s Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 – See the Tweets! https://t.co/K1syDhbmpi via @JustJared 52 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Here's what celebrities are saying about #Parasite's Best Picture win! https://t.co/wGGqCM6wnq 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Celebs React to ‘Parasite’s Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 – See the Tweets! https://t.co/zbTJE1aRmY https://t.co/TdL7jVP37l 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Celebs React to ‘Parasite’s Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 – See the Tweets! https://t.co/gx3j7mFxbN https://t.co/1bYtxoXspt 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Celebs React to ‘Parasite’s Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 – See the Tweets! https://t.co/aV3yXSZbrn https://t.co/BDkx9KK1nc 1 hour ago

