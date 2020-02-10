Timothee Chalamet Hilarously Photobombed Margot Robbie on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Here’s a fun moment from the 2020 Oscars red carpet that you might not have seen before! Timothee Chalamet ran into his friend Margot Robbie and photobombed her while walking the carpet on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Little Women actor snuck up behind Margot and when she noticed, she [...] 👓 View full article

