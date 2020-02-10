Global  

Sarah Paulson & Girlfriend Holland Taylor Couple Up for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson and her girlfriend Holland Taylor enjoy a night out at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 45-year-old American Crime Story actress and the 77-year-old Mr. Mercedes actress stepped out for the event held on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: [...]
