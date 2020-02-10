Bella Thorne & Sydney Sweeney Step Out For Elton John's Oscars 2020 Viewing Party
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Bella Thorne wears a light pink dress for the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old actress was joined by Sydney Sweeney and Ally Maki at the event. Also in attendance were Ally‘s BFF Colton Haynes, Tommy Dorfman, Hari Nef, Madison Iseman, Cameron Monaghan, Zhavia [...]
"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown shares with ET Canada's Keshia Chante why he's so happy to be co-hosting Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party, saying it's very important for him to help raise money and bring awareness to HIV/AIDS.