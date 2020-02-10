Global  

Who Is 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho's Translator? Meet Sharon Choi!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Parasite director Bong Joon-ho has been accompanied by an translator each time he hit the stage this awards season and she’s an aspiring director named Sharon Choi! The 25-year-old translator and future director has helped relay all of Bong‘s speeches as he accepts awards at various ceremonies and even accompanied him to television shows. Sharon [...]
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020 02:01

 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020

South Korea’s “Parasite” wins international feature Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Parasite,“ director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy about wealth inequality won the Oscar for best international feature at Sunday’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineIndiaTimes

Oscars viewers praise Parasite director's 'incredibly brilliant' interpreter Sharon Choi

Choi is also a film director
Independent

