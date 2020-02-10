Global  

Jane Fonda's 2020 Oscars Look Proves a Damn Good Dress Shouldn't Be Worn Once

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jane Fonda is a legend, Oscar winner... and eco-friendly queen. On Sunday night, the actress lit up the 2020 Oscars stage to present the final award of the ceremony, Best Picture (which...
 Hollywood legend Jane Fonda wore a six-year-old dress to the Oscars to promote sustainable fashion.

Jane Fonda Recycles Elie Saab Dress She Wore To Cannes 2014 For Oscars 2020

You might not have realized this but Jane Fonda recycled a dress for the 2020 Academy Awards last night. The 82-year-old actress and activist stunned in an Elie...
wannabe artist RT @pinklady_ktown: Jane Fonda is the best. Look at her getting arrested and still going to the oscars. How dare those protesters make my… 4 days ago

The Other Heather Jane Fonda is the best. Look at her getting arrested and still going to the oscars. How dare those protesters mak… https://t.co/vlOEOAitp1 4 days ago

AJ @AJtheWarri0r RT @nicole_perez1: Why does Jane Fonda look like Rita Moreno??! #Oscars https://t.co/U4bXNJAAAF 4 days ago

🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Roger Beddoe🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @teddyhuggy: Absolutely ridiculous article! How can Fonda at be "challenging beauty ideals" by spending SEVEN hrs having her hair colo… 5 days ago

Ursula Loveridge Absolutely ridiculous article! How can Fonda at be "challenging beauty ideals" by spending SEVEN hrs having her h… https://t.co/Gshi49psMJ 5 days ago

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Jane Fonda's 2020 Oscars Look Proves a Damn Good Dress Shouldn't Be Worn Once https://t.co/tvjHNfjfVO 6 days ago

Emma Jane Quinlan Jane Fonda reused her dress for the Oscars and not only did she look ridey I didn’t notice, I’m sure more didn’t no… https://t.co/tAPefjgPVD 1 week ago

Marlys Appleton, Sc.M. @JaneFonda #recycled a 2014 gown at the Oscars Sunday night to make a statement about #climatechange… https://t.co/ORs2N7LXP0 1 week ago

