At The Oscars, 'Parasite' Makes Best Picture History

NPR Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bong Joon-ho's film about families, class and keeping secrets won best picture. It's the first time a film in a language other than English has won the top prize.
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture

 “Parasite” is the first non-English film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Oscars: Parasite wins best picture

The Academy Awards prize-giving ceremony is underway, after controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees. South Korean thriller Parasite won four...
Deutsche Welle

Parasite Wins Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

And the Academy Award goes to... Parasite! The 2020 Oscars has named its Best Picture recipient, officially marking quite a finale to another awards season....
E! Online

