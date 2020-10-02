Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Horoscope for Monday, 2/10/20 by Christopher Renstrom

Horoscope for Monday, 2/10/20 by Christopher Renstrom

SFGate Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
ARIES.  (March 19 - April 18):  A rivalry exists only in your head.  Rein in the provocative remarks and avoid creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.  

TAURUS.  (April 19 - May 19):  Plans are put on hold, but don't freak out.  If things don't work out with one party, they will with another.  

GEMINI.  (May 20 - June 19):  You're emerging from the shadow of someone you admire but also envy.  This person's reaction will be equally mixed, so tread carefully.  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Horoscope for Monday, 2/03/20 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES.  (March 19 - April 18):  Mercury enters Pisces today.  This could make you loopy until you acclimate to the heightened sensitivity that this transit...
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 2/01/20 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES.  (March 19 - April 18):  In order to give peace a chance, you'll have to do some aggressive persuading.  Get ready to bring recalcitrant factions into...
SFGate

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.