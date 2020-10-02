|
Horoscope for Monday, 2/10/20 by Christopher Renstrom
|
|
Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
ARIES. (March 19 - April 18): A rivalry exists only in your head. Rein in the provocative remarks and avoid creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.
TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Plans are put on hold, but don't freak out. If things don't work out with one party, they will with another.
GEMINI. (May 20 - June 19): You're emerging from the shadow of someone you admire but also envy. This person's reaction will be equally mixed, so tread carefully.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this