Horoscope for Monday, 2/10/20 by Christopher Renstrom Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

ARIES. (March 19 - April 18): A rivalry exists only in your head. Rein in the provocative remarks and avoid creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.



TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Plans are put on hold, but don't freak out. If things don't work out with one party, they will with another.



GEMINI. (May 20 - June 19): You're emerging from the shadow of someone you admire but also envy. This person's reaction will be equally mixed, so tread carefully.

