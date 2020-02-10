Global  

John Legend Comes in 'Parasite' Defense Against TV Host's Racist Comments on Oscar Wins

John Legend Comes in 'Parasite' Defense Against TV Host's Racist Comments on Oscar Wins

AceShowbiz Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
BlazeTV host Jon Miller is accused of being xenophobic after attacking South Korean director Bong Joon Ho for not speaking in English when accepting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards.
