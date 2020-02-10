John Legend Comes in 'Parasite' Defense Against TV Host's Racist Comments on Oscar Wins Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BlazeTV host Jon Miller is accused of being xenophobic after attacking South Korean director Bong Joon Ho for not speaking in English when accepting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz John Legend Comes in 'Parasite' Defense Against TV Host's Racist Comments on Oscar Wins https://t.co/pQ431H4oml https://t.co/KSah4PuOR1 2 hours ago