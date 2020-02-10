Global  

Breaking the subtitle barrier: South Koreans celebrate historic Oscar wins of 'Parasite'

South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.
 Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.

