Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Tattoos in Oscars Party 2020 Dress

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson puts her animal and floral-inspired tattoos on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 35-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress was joined by her fiance Colin Jost at the event held on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scarlett received nominations for [...]
News video: Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet 04:34

 Watch Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her nominations for MARRIAGE STORY and JOJO RABBIT. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Scarlett Johansson Suffered An Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At The BAFTA's After Party [Video]Scarlett Johansson Suffered An Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At The BAFTA's After Party

Scarlett Johansson Suffered An Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At The BAFTA's After Party

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release..

Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walk red carpet together

Scarlett Johansson stepped out at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday with fiance Colin Jost.
Florence Pugh Shares Cute Moment With 'Black Widow' Co-Star Scarlett Johansson at Oscars 2020

Florence Pugh hits the red carpet in a tiered dress at the 2020 Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in Hollywood. The 24-year-old actress...
