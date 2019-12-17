Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lily Aldridge wowed in white while stepping out for 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 34-year-old model coupled up with her husband Caleb Followill at the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge Earlier [...] 👓 View full article

