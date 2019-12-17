Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Lily Aldridge wowed in white while stepping out for 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 34-year-old model coupled up with her husband Caleb Followill at the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge Earlier [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue [Video]'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue

'Vanity Fair' was going for an Oscar nominee issue with Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, and Renee Zellweger on the cover but the Academy had other plans, with Lopez and Murphy missing out on a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:55Published

Jennifer Aniston invites ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to holiday party [Video]Jennifer Aniston invites ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to holiday party

Jennifer Aniston really got into the holiday spirit by reportedly throwing a star-studded party attended by ex-husband Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Alba Stuns in Silver & Gold Gown at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are all smiles at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 38-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress and her husband, 41, coupled up for the...
Just Jared

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Look So Chic at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo with her husband Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Lily Aldridge coupled up with husband Caleb Followill for #Oscars after parties! https://t.co/SXdFSpK8Kb 47 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/ckfjBsziVE via @JustJared 49 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/j7W0l9Ffo6 di @JustJared 51 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/FeYW7WWR8w https://t.co/eFhR7X7uqX 53 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/s4jhVZ0Cfu https://t.co/puoPZ49Afv 53 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Lily Aldridge & Husband Caleb Followill Couple Up For Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/Lq1Yr8QBlG https://t.co/OBQZiBVx3s 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.