Lucy Boynton Switches Up Her Look for Oscars Party with Boyfriend Rami Malek!

Lucy Boynton walks the carpet with boyfriend Rami Malek at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rami won the Best Actor award at last year’s show and he returned to the Oscars to present the Best Actress [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app! Credit: ABC Duration: 00:27Published 8 hours ago Regina King's Road To the Oscars Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:44Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rami Malek Returns to Oscars 2020, One Year After Winning, with Lucy Boynton By His Side! Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton always look so good together! The couple walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Couple Up for a Shopping Spree in NYC Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are one cute couple. The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and real life couple were spotted shopping together on Wednesday (February 5) in...

Just Jared 5 days ago





Tweets about this