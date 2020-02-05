Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lucy Boynton Switches Up Her Look for Oscars Party with Boyfriend Rami Malek!

Lucy Boynton Switches Up Her Look for Oscars Party with Boyfriend Rami Malek!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Lucy Boynton walks the carpet with boyfriend Rami Malek at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rami won the Best Actor award at last year’s show and he returned to the Oscars to present the Best Actress [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Rami Malek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Rami Malek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:24

 Watch Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about words of encouragement and winning last year. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:27Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rami Malek Returns to Oscars 2020, One Year After Winning, with Lucy Boynton By His Side!

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton always look so good together! The couple walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre...
Just Jared

Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Couple Up for a Shopping Spree in NYC

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are one cute couple. The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and real life couple were spotted shopping together on Wednesday (February 5) in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.