Hildur Guðnadóttir's Oscar Win Is Richly Deserved

Clash Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Hildur Guðnadóttir's Oscar Win Is Richly Deserved

*Joker* was one of the big winners at the Oscars ceremony last night (February 9th).

The intense comic book story dispensed with superheroes, instead focussing on the origin and rise of Batman's arch-nemesis.

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for the central role, but another winner from the film caught our eye (and ear, actually).

Icelandic composer *Hildur Guðnadóttir* scored the film, following her acclaimed work on projects such as the TV series Chernobyl.

Fighting off fierce competition, Hildur swept the trophy, giving an emotional speech in the process.

And d'you know? It's all richly deserved - Joker's score is an integral part of the film, while also standing as an artistic gesture in its own right.

Check out the speeches below.

Hildur Gudnadóttir Discusses Best Original Score Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Gudnadóttir made history with her Oscar win for best original score.

 Gudnadóttir made history with her Oscar win for best original score.

