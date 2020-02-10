Watch Billie Eilish Perform 'Yesterday' At The Oscars

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

During the In Memoriam segment...



*Billie Eilish* performed a moving rendition of The Beatles' classic 'Yesterday' at the Academy Awards last night (February 9th).



Fresh from her record-breaking Grammy haul, Billie Eilish - together with brother Finneas - was invited to perform at the Oscars.



Soundtracking the always-emotional In Memoriam segment, the duo's sparse, piano-driven take on 'Yesterday' re-cast the song in a fresh light.



A beautiful performance, as Billie sang the names of Academy members who passed away in the past 12 months moved onscreen behind her.



Watch the performance in full below.



