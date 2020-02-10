Global  

Watch Billie Eilish Perform 'Yesterday' At The Oscars

Clash Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Watch Billie Eilish Perform 'Yesterday' At The OscarsDuring the In Memoriam segment...

*Billie Eilish* performed a moving rendition of The Beatles' classic 'Yesterday' at the Academy Awards last night (February 9th).

Fresh from her record-breaking Grammy haul, Billie Eilish - together with brother Finneas - was invited to perform at the Oscars.

Soundtracking the always-emotional In Memoriam segment, the duo's sparse, piano-driven take on 'Yesterday' re-cast the song in a fresh light.

A beautiful performance, as Billie sang the names of Academy members who passed away in the past 12 months moved onscreen behind her.

Watch the performance in full below.

