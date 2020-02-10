Global  

Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra feels 'Parasite' win is a call for representation

Zee News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Priyanka also tweeted her congratulation: "Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie #Oscars."
