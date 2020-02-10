Global  

Caitlyn Jenner Joins the Osbournes at Elton John's Oscars Party!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Caitlyn Jenner and companion Sophia Hutchins pose for a photo with mother-daughter duo Sharon and Kelly Osbourne at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles. Caitlyn was also seen hanging out with Our Lady J and singer Chaka Khan at the event. Our Lady J joined [...]
News video: Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party

Karamo Brown Talks Co-Hosting Elton John's Oscars Party 01:50

 "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown shares with ET Canada's Keshia Chante why he's so happy to be co-hosting Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party, saying it's very important for him to help raise money and bring awareness to HIV/AIDS.

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Shade After Oscars Party [Video]Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Shade After Oscars Party

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner not being happy with her during their Oscars night out. Plus, Kim Kardashian opens up about being pregnant with North West.

Billie Eilish, Renée Zellweger & Kylie Jenner Take Over the Vanity Fair Oscars Photo Booth [Video]Billie Eilish, Renée Zellweger & Kylie Jenner Take Over the Vanity Fair Oscars Photo Booth

Take a look inside the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and see how Lili Reinhart, Hailey Bieber, Billy Porter, Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West, Bong Joon-ho, Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh, Chrissy Teigen,..

Andrew Rannells & Tuc Watkins Couple Up at Elton John's Oscars Party 2020!

Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins pose for a cute photo together at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles....
Just Jared

Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan live-tweeting her way through Elton John’s Oscars party is truly all of us

Derry Girls star and flawless LGBT+ ally Nicola Coughlan had the time of her life at Elton John’s Oscars party, and fortunately for us she live-tweeted the...
PinkNews

