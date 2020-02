Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston pose for a photo with friend Amanda Anka while attending the 2020 Netflix Oscar After Party on Sunday (February 9) at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif. The Friends co-stars and longtime BFFs helped Netflix celebrate their two Oscar wins – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern in Marriage [...] 👓 View full article