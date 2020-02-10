Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tiffany Haddish Reunites with Brad Pitt at Oscars 2020, Two Years After Making Up That Funny Story

Tiffany Haddish Reunites with Brad Pitt at Oscars 2020, Two Years After Making Up That Funny Story

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Tiffany Haddish looks gorgeous while walking the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 40-year-old actress met Brad Pitt while attending Oscars parties two years ago and later told a story about their run-in. (She [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parkland Remembered Two Years Later [Video]Parkland Remembered Two Years Later

Friday marked two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

South Florida Pauses For Moment Of Silence Two Years After Parkland School Shooting [Video]South Florida Pauses For Moment Of Silence Two Years After Parkland School Shooting

Students and faculty in schools across South Florida paused Friday to remember the 17 people who died in the Parkland school shooting two years ago today.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt's politically charged Oscars 2020 speech gets backlash on social media

After winning his first-ever Oscar for acting, Brad Pitt took the stage at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, where he opened his speech with a political jab, much...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredReutersReuters IndiaLainey Gossip

'Gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins as Oscars gets underway

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday by winning his first Oscar for acting as the Academy Awards ceremony got off to a rousing start.
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyJust JaredUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.