Bong’s ‘Parasite’ focuses on plight of South Korea’s poor

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans are reveling in writer-director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comic thriller, “Parasite,” which won this year’s Academy Awards for best film and best international feature. The movie itself, however, doesn’t put the country in a particularly positive light. No doubt, the international acclaim for “Parasite,” which also won the […]
