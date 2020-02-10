Global  

Pop Smoke Drops 'Meet The Woo 2' Mixtape

Clash Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Pop Smoke Drops 'Meet The Woo 2' MixtapeFeaturing Quavo and more...

Brooklyn rapper *Pop Smoke* has shared his new 'Meet The Woo 2' mixtape.

The rapper breakout mixtape 'Meet The Woo' transformed him into an international success, with a harsh yet incredibly addictive sound.

Racking up more than 280 million streams, Pop Smoke has now delivered a follow up.

Out now, 'Meet The Woo 2' features 13 new tracks, including the CashMoneyAP produced blockbuster single 'Christopher Walking'.

Quavo appears on the single 'Shake The Room', while Pop Smoke shows off his melodic side on 'She Got A Thing'.

Tune in now.

