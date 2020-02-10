Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sydney Sweeney Joins 'Euphoria' & 'Once.. in Hollywood' Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Sydney Sweeney Joins 'Euphoria' & 'Once.. in Hollywood' Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Sydney Sweeney looks so glamorous while attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 22-year-old actress was joined at the event by co-stars from her Oscar-nominated movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the HBO series [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Stars attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 01:11

 The Vanity Fair Oscar party was the hottest ticket in town on Sunday evening with A-listers attending the LA event.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Annual Variety charity Oscar viewing party [Video]Annual Variety charity Oscar viewing party

Variety The Children's Charity of Southern Nevada hosted their 11th Annual "Variety Salutes Hollywood" Oscar viewing party on Feb 9. The event took place at the Brenden Theatres inside the Palms..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars [Video]Mindy Kaling Gets Camera Ready for the Oscars

Oscars presenter, 'Late Night' writer and star Mindy Kaling invites Vanity Fair inside her home while she gets ready for the 2020 Academy Awards. Watch as Mindy and her team of stylists, hair and..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 09:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bryce Dallas Howard Brings Dad Ron To Vanity Fair's Oscar Party 2020

Bryce Dallas Howard poses for pics with her director dad, Ron Howard, while arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the...
Just Jared

The Sprouse Twins Join the 'Riverdale' Cast at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Cole and Dylan Sprouse walk the red carpet together at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Sydney Sweeney Joins 'Euphoria' & 'Once.. in Hollywood' Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/VDhqIMyRiy di @JustJared 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: .@sydney_sweeney joined her co-stars from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Euphoria" at the #Oscars after party! https:/… 11 hours ago

mario2010m

Miguel Matos Sydney Sweeney Joins 'Euphoria' & 'Once.. in Hollywood' Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020! https://t.co/1K74esV0eL via @JustJared 12 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Sydney Sweeney Joins ‘Euphoria’ & ‘Once.. in Hollywood’ Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!… https://t.co/wYnEeds3pn 13 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Sydney Sweeney Joins ‘Euphoria’ & ‘Once.. in Hollywood’ Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!… https://t.co/Wk22EAYzIg 13 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Sydney Sweeney Joins ‘Euphoria’ & ‘Once.. in Hollywood’ Stars at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!… https://t.co/ByYZxM97qG 13 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@sydney_sweeney joined her co-stars from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Euphoria" at the #Oscars after party! https://t.co/cVszfBbVbP 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.