Shia LaBeouf's Director Defends Him After Oscars 2020 Bit with Zack Gottsagen

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf‘s Honey Boy director is defending what happened on stage between him and Zack Gottsagen at the 2020 Academy Awards. If you don’t know, Shia and Zack co-starred in 2019′s Peanut Butter Falcon together and became great pals. Well, during their on stage bit, some were upset that Shia appeared to laugh at Zack [...]
