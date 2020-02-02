Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Blanca Blanco honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars with ‘Kobe’ purse: 'He will always be remembered'

Blanca Blanco honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars with ‘Kobe’ purse: 'He will always be remembered'

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Blanca Blanco paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee honors Kobe with his red carpet outfit [Video]Spike Lee honors Kobe with his red carpet outfit

Spike Lee honored Kobe with his outfit at this year’s Oscars

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:27Published

Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars [Video]Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee's outfit for this year's Oscars ceremony was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spike Lee honors Kobe with outfit at Oscars

Spike Lee arrived to Sunday's Academy Awards wearing a purple-and-gold suit with Kobe Bryant's No. 24 on the lapels and the back.
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineJust Jared

Lower Merion High School honors Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims

Lower Merion High School held a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of Sunday's helicopter crash before a game Saturday at...
Delawareonline Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsE! OnlineJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Blanca Blanco honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars with ‘Kobe’ purse: ‘He will always be remembered’ https://t.co/5iBiWqagak https://t.co/dMn5EGCxjg 27 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Blanca Blanco honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars with Kobe purse: 'He will always be remembered' https://t.co/FMWM1t1TuH https://t.co/1z46DIdIy5 44 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Blanca Blanco honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars with ‘Kobe’ purse: ‘He will always be remembered’ | Fox News https://t.co/IOOkQhYLci 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.