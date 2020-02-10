Global  

Connie Britton, Malin Akerman, & Marisa Tomei Arrive in Style for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Connie Britton and Malin Akerman both arrive in style for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 52-year-old Friday Night Lights actress donned a black dress with a plunging neckline while the 41-year-old Watchmen actress wore a [...]
News video: Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party 00:40

 The Vanity Fair Oscar party was the hottest ticket in town on Sunday evening with A-listers attending the LA event.

